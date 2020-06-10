Take a peek inside impressive East Lismore home

HISTORIC HOUSE: A grand and gorgeous historic property in East Lismore offers an opportunity to run a boutique bed and breakfast.

HISTORIC HOUSE: A grand and gorgeous historic property in East Lismore offers an opportunity to run a boutique bed and breakfast.

IF YOU are searching for a new place to call home then Elindale, a beautifully restored historic property with an income stream, may be the answer to your dreams.

Situated on 1012sqm at 34 Second Ave, East Lismore, Elindale House Bed and Breakfast is an elegant light-filled home of grand proportions.

Elindale, at 34 Second Avenue, East Lismore, is on the market.

Listed as Lismore’s premiere boutique accommodation, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom property comprises four large guest rooms, each with private entrance, deluxe ensuites and luxurious decor with an old-world charm.

Original features include high and ornate plaster ceilings, polished timber floors throughout, picture rails and leadlight windows from which to admire the beautiful mature gardens.

Elindale, at 34 Second Avenue, East Lismore, is on the market.

The quality extension and includes a commercial kitchen which separates the guest lounge and dining from the rest of the house with the manager/owner space featuring two living areas, two large bedrooms and two modern bathrooms.

Elindale, at 34 Second Avenue, East Lismore, is on the market.

Situated in peaceful residential street close to St Vincent Private Hospital and Southern Cross University, Elindale allows gracious living with all the modern conveniences.

According to its website, Elindale has been a successful guesthouse business for many years and that is expected to continue after the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Elindale, at 34 Second Avenue, East Lismore, is on the market.

Online accommodation sites such as Booking.com showed that Elindale charges $160 a night for an executive queen room with balcony.

A full set of financials are available once a confidentiality agreement has been signed.

For more information or to arrange your private inspection, contact Brett McDonald of Raine and Horne on 0400 351 311.