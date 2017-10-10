TAKE-A-PEEK: Byron Bay's new Ninja Play Academy

Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay co-owners Lisa Parkes and Lex Richards want people to have fun while exercising.

CHANNEL NINE Ninja Warrior competitor Lisa Parkes, has brought her own unique skills to Byron Bay.

Ninja Play Academy Byron Bay is a fun new form of exercise - think Ninja Warrior, Spartan and Tough Mudder.

Co-owners Lisa Parkes and Lex Richards said Ninja Play Academy was something different to empower people.

"A lot of people are becoming bored (within the current fitness industry)...it's to create something that's fun for people,” Ms Parkes said.

"As we become adults we forget just how to have fun, we confine our bodies...there is something really powerful in being childlike again.

"Swinging, climbing and jumping - you're getting fit and strong and having fun while doing it.”

Mr Richards said the fitness program was something that suited every skill level.

"It's a great way to encourage people's own exploration of movement and body, to learn and develop strength and stamina in body and mind to overcome obstacles and challenges which will help individuals grow and believe in themselves,” Mr Richards said.

"Natural movement is in our nature, we have evolved and are designed to move like animals that are human and this is a specific space that supports that expression of human nature.”

There are open play sessions and structured classes for those wanting to get their inner ninja out.

Ms Parkes said mental strength was one of the most beneficial things which came from the course.

"We have obstacles every day in life, when they are overcome, the mental strength and empowerment you get is significant,” she said.

"The obstacles you do here are tangibly visible, doable, then you overcome them.”

Try it out by yourself or with friends, family, team-mates.

Northern Star journalists try being ninjas: NORTHERN Star journalists Javier Encalada and Jasmine Burke test out the new Ninja Play Byron Bay facility.

The academy also had corporate team development and building courses, but it's done a little differently.

"You play, explore, encourage and support each other and all leave feeling empowered,” she said.

"The workshops also look at overcoming obstacles to succeed in business, relate each obstacle we do to a metaphor in life and business...and move forward.”

Highschool and HSC students have also got involved to get help with their exams by gaining confidence.

Classes can be found on their website.