Take a peek at Macadamia Castle's cutest creatures

THEY'RE small, furry and unbelievably cute, and the time has come around once again to see them during the day.

Sugar gliders are the sweet little Australian animal which can melt anyone's heart, but being nocturnal, not many people have the chance to see them up close.

That was until Macadamia Castle launched their Night Creatures Nocturnal Theatre show, which brings the little creatures out during daylight hours in a specially-designed theatre.

The show's stars are Sebastian and Samson, sugar glider brothers who will be showing off their natural behaviours.

The gliders are joined by the nocturnal black-headed python, tawny frogmouth, a rufous bettong and a short-eared possum.

Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding said training the tiny creatures to properly land and aim was a long process.

"We're teaching them to come out of their nesting box and glide over to a keeper and demonstrate their natural gliding behaviour," he said.

The show will be held at 2pm every day of the school holidays, following the only free-flight bird show in regional NSW which features seven bird species.

Macadamia Castle has plenty of activities for the entire family these school holidays, including their Wildlife Guardians workshop for 7-12 year olds.

The Wildlife Guardian workshop gives participants the chance to handle lizards, snakes and crocodiles while gaining an understanding of conservation and caring for our native wildlife.

Participants will design an enclosure for one of Macadamia Castle's baby animals and create activities for the animals to enjoy.