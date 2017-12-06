Take a peek at Harvest's latest cafe

RELAXED VIBE: Tristan and Kassia Grier (Harvest Newrybar, Sparrow Coffee Co), Chef Francisco Smoje & partner Emma Byrne (Francisco's Table) and Dan Wyllie (9 Flinders Lane NYC, Saxon + Parole NYC) will launch Barrio in Byron Bay.

BYRON Bay foodies will be able to indulge in the Harvest Newrybar owner's new creation - Barrio eatery and bar - just in time for the festive season.

Barrio - 'neighbourhood' in Spanish - seats 80 in a relaxed environment for all-day dining: think open kitchen with wood-fired oven and charcoal grill.

The breakfast and lunch menu is available for eating-in or taking away and a selection of sandwiches, toasties and platters full of salads is available for those on the run.

For something different, customers can order at the bar but are encouraged to order via the Boppl App - enabling them to purchase from their seat and have food brought to their table when ready.

Thirst will be quenched with cold-pressed and freshly squeezed juices, kombucha and kefir to ST. Ali coffee and a revolving wine, beer and seasonal cocktail menu.

Co-owner and worldly cocktail expert, Dan Wyllie, has fine-tuned the cocktail menu - which will offer the chargrilled red capsicum margarita with tequila and mezcal; garden daiquiri with rum, chartreuse, herbs, lime, fresh cucumber juice; and jugs of Barrio Pimms with gin, pierre-ferrand, house-made ginger beer, fresh fruit.

In the kitchen is co-owner and chef Francisco Smoje's (Francisco's Table), who's cooking is authentic without clinging to convention.

Breakfast options include a herbed egg morning bun, house-made yoghurt, papaya, honey coconut crunch, or brown rice, avocado, sauerkraut, boiled egg, seaweed salt.

Later options include grilled beef, roasted peppers, onions; beetroot, beetroot leaves, purple cabbage escabeche; and wood-fired sweet potatoes, green shallots, coriander and pomegranate dressing.

Small plates such as house-made chorizo, roasted onions, chimichurri; octopus, grilled chillies, aioli; and larger sharing plates of charcoal chook, mojo verde; roast snapper, green olives, meyer lemon; wood-fired beef ribs, creamed corn.

Or indulge in sweet treats - Moscato jelly, poached nectarines, custard; and Dark chocolate marquise, citrus caramel, pecan, coffee crunch.

The outside terrace area is host to long communal dining tables, bar stalls and smaller tables or picnic rugs for lounging on the grass.

Breakfast from $10, small plates from $12, large plates from $28.

Wine from $9 glass, $38 bottle, cocktails from $12.

Take-away customers are encouraged to bring their own cup/container and save 25 - 50 cents.

Barrio opens on December 21 and trades Monday - Wednesday from 7am to 5pm, Thursday - Saturday 7am to 10pm, at 1 Porter Street, Byron Bay (Habitat at Industrial Estate).