OK, so we’re stuck at home for the upcoming holidays so the camping trip or the overseas break are off the table.

But don’t let the virus get you down.

You can take a flight of fancy at home, and feel like you’re on a holiday.

It’s long been said a change is like a holiday, so you could always change rooms, and tag them with their own airport code.

It’s an idea that has been doing the rounds on Facebook.

My journey starts at BRM.

It’s comfortable. It has all my stuff packed neatly away. It’s home.

I tend to go for the early morning flight and transit through TLT and BTH.

I don’t need to read any signage on the last time these facilities were cleaned or click on a smiley face survey on how my experience was — I know who has been using them before me.

In between flights, I take a visit to KTN to grab a coffee and bite to eat.

The best thing about my version of KTN is the price — it’s nothing on what you would expect to get charged.

The first destination is LNG.

It’s a great spot.

There is plenty of room, plenty of entertainment and lots of comforts.

But you have to remember it is a tourist hotspot so it can get crowded.

That means it’s best to ensure you have a booking for the most popular attraction, which is the centrepiece of LNG.

The viewing sites also can get busy, and if you do decide to take a break from LNG, you can’t expect to return to the same spot.

DNG is well known for its great food and great drinks. It’s ideal for that evening catch-up.

While room is limited, human nature tends to direct people to take the same seat at every meal, so overcrowding is not a common problem — particularly in these days of virus restrictions.

During the journey, it’s very common to have to once again transit through TLT and KTN, but they are relatively brief stopovers.

But if you do enjoy a culinary experience, it’s worth spending extra time in KTN.

BYD is great for outdoor adventures, and getting your hands dirty.

It can also be great for meals and relaxing in the afternoon sun.

But you have to remember you will be exposed to all the elements, so make sure you pack the appropriate accessories — or set up a tent and enjoy the great outdoors.

FYD is the place to go for a cultural experience and to meet some of the locals.

Often, the best part of a journey is learning about other people and how they live.

You will see the locals pass by at FYD.

Why not give them a shout-out and strike up a conversation?

SPR can be an unexpected destination — it’s the place where your friends and family have been but you don’t spend much time there yourself.

It can have things like ironing boards or boxes of stuff which have been stored away.

It’s an ideal place to get away from it all, but without losing out on any comforts — though they tend to much simpler than you enjoy at home.

Travelling to BR2 generally comes with a travel advice level of caution.

If it’s a place where little people live, the destination can be littered with minefields, which generally can be avoided during the day, but tend to be found — quite painfully — in the dark.

BR2 can also be like visiting a Third World country, with everyday items scatted all around the room, with strange smells emitting from them.

Or it could be a strict dictatorship where there are so many restrictions on what you can and can’t do that it’s best just to stay away.

GRG is not high on the destination list, and is more of a transport hub.

Some GRG locations have been transformed into workshops, which provides a niche destination, while others have become an extension of LNG and offer a similar visitor experience.

Eventually, you can return to BRM, and then it’s time to unpack.

You’re home again.