Take a flavour journey through the Middle East

GREG and Lucy Malouf's cookbook, New Feast, celebrates the delicious, home-style, vegetarian cuisine of the Middle East.

Breakfast, breads, butters and preserves, dips and spreads, pickles and relishes, soups, vegetable salads, fritters, stuffed vegetables, savoury pastries, cakes and cookies, ices, desserts and more - they're all covered with modern interpretations of this cuisine.

"As you'll discover from this collection,” says Greg, "austerity and denial have no place in the Middle Eastern approach to eating - with its emphasis on sharing, and on combining a variety of dishes of varying tastes and textures it is exciting and satisfying on all kinds of levels.

"However humble the ingredients, Middle Eastern food is always bold and celebratory, fresh and vital and, above all, has an emphasis on flavour and generosity of spirit.”

Recipes include: feta cheese straws with Turkish chilli; pear sorbet with Prosecco, all this and more in Wednesday's The Northern Star.