Tails were wagging at Lennox festival

Tahlia Ensby entered her dog Molly in the dog show for the second time. Molly's kilt is inspired by Tahlia's Grandma who plays the Bagpipes. Amber Gibson

THE annual Dogs of Lennox Charity dog show did not fail to entertain hundreds of pet lovers at the Love Lennox Festival over the weekend.

Kristene Keevers who dressed her dog Daisy in colourful daisy flowers, for the best dressed category, said she participates to be part of the community fun.

"Her name inspired the costume and we have had a few trial runs this week where she manages to shake them all off, no matter how secure they are on,” Ms Keevers said.

"I intend to spend most of the day here, listening to the bands, having lunch, meeting friends and we are going to make a full day off it.”

The popular dog show raises money for Guide Dogs Australia and involves categories such as best dressed, best trick, waggiest tail, golden oldies and best paw shake.

Margaret Leddy, a Therapy Dog Handler for Guide Dogs NSW said this was a very different social experience than the court environment that the guide dogs were used to.

"Dogs are well-known to lower your blood pressure, reduce your stress levels and anxiety, lower your heart rate and gives you better recall.

"Guide Dogs New South Wales is a state wide initiate offering guide dogs in ten different courts and they all attend court on different days to offer assistance and comfort,” she said.

The 7th Love Lennox Festival started at 9am on Saturday offering 98 food and retail stalls, music stages, tasting activities for foodies and kids entertainment.

Event organiser Zain Peart said he hoped the turn out would be consistent or better than last years crowd drawing 8,000.

"I think most of the people have an amazing day, they sell so much, I mean the guys at the butchery sold out last year by 12.15pm so this year they have doubled their number,” Mr Peart said.

"There is some amazing food down here.”