Tahiti Hut closes its doors

TAHITI Hut owner Reg Bailey is devastated to have to close the door on his beloved women’s clothing business which is located on Molesworth St.

The business, which has run for 43 years, suffered like many other businesses from the recent spate of events like floods, fires and drought, and ultimately the pandemic was the last straw.

“The coronavirus and all that that implicates, and the fact all my stock comes from China and I find it very difficult to restock and there is no real timeframe on what’s going to happen,” Mr Bailey said. of his decision.

“From the flood, to the drought, to the fires — it all just got progressively worse.

“Its very sad, and I’m devastated.

“You have to be after 40 years of doing anything that you love and enjoy. “

He said he loved being able to ensure that people could find dresses to make themselves feel special, including for school formals where, for some, it may have been their first time at having a luxury dress to wear to a formal occasion.

“We are in a period of change and Lismore has a strong community and this town will survive,” he said.

In December 2018, the Lismore CBD had 45 vacant shopfronts and, at the time, council said the CBDs vacancy rate was 8.57 per cent.

Lismore City mayor Isaac Smith said the COVID-19 pandemic was having a huge impact on the community, especially on local businesses.

“Those who can are reconfiguring their businesses by offering takeaway and home deliveries, while others have installed sanitation stations and are encouraging social distancing to keep both customers and staff safe,” Cr Smith said.

“Something we can all do now is support local businesses whenever we can.

“Support can be as simple as ordering takeaway or delivery from your favourite café or restaurant, shopping through a local business’s online store and organising home delivery.”