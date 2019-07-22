Tag team effort from league ladies

TOUCHDOWN: Five-eighth Hayley McAnelly scores a try for Marist Brothers in NRRRL. She was captain of the Northern Rivers Ladies League Tag team.

TOUCHDOWN: Five-eighth Hayley McAnelly scores a try for Marist Brothers in NRRRL. She was captain of the Northern Rivers Ladies League Tag team. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

NORTHERN Rivers is building for the future after taking two teams to the Northern Country Ladies League Tag Championships in Glen Innes and Yass at the weekend.

They played as the Northern Rivers Titans and fielded teams in open and under-16 competition with both winning games along the way.

Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League is in its third year of the women's modified non-contact competition which has similar rules to Oztag.

All 12 NRRRL clubs now have a team since Cudgen came on board this season.

"Four of the girls from Cudgen played in the open team and they were a pretty integral part of the side,” Northern Rivers coach Al Petty said.

"So it's definitely part of the game worth growing and they're learning skills they'll need to progress to the tackle format.

"We only had two that were part of the league tag and tackle championships this year.

"It was looking like we might not have got a rep weekend for league tag but I'm glad we did.”

Marist Brothers had five players in the open team including five-eighth and captain Hayley McAnelly, who has represented Australia in touch football and Oztag.

Centre Lily Patston and wingers Shataya King and and Mikailah Piggott have also played key roles at the Rammettes in recent years.

They have played in the last two NRRRL league tag grand finals and currently lead the competition.

"We're lucky to have a bit of experience among the group which helped because we didn't have a lot of time to work on new combinations,” Petty said.

"All the girls that played worked to the structure and I was really impressed with how they played.

"We put the fastest side we could on the paddock and they held nothing back.”

Petty said the under-16 girls have plenty of players to watch for the future including Ballina front-rower Jadha King-Anderson and Cudgen's Breanna Raymond.

"Breanna is in the Australian under-16s Oztag team and she'll be one to come in over the next few years,” he said.