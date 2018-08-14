Menu
Tafe toilet paper
Tafe teachers bring own toilet paper to work says union

Tim Howard
14th Aug 2018 12:56 PM
NSW Tafe teachers are bringing their own toilet paper to work as a result of funding cuts says a teachers union.

Yesterday a group of activists placed a pile of toilet paper rolls outside the Grafton office of Page MP Kevin Hogan as a protest against Federal Government funding cuts to the sector.

NSW Teachers Federation organiser Adam Curlis said cuts to Tafe by state and federal governments were having a serious impact on campuses.

Mr Curlis said last week's report in a national newspaper that cuts in metropolitan and regional areas had led to staff driving between different Tafe campuses in Sydney looking for toilet paper were no laughing matter.

The paper reported a Tafe spokesman denied the claim.

At a more serious level these cuts are causing problems for students, Mr Curlis said.

"For example a Tafe boat building class ran out of fibreglass resin so students could not finish a project," he said.

"The were asked to extend their course in woodwork.

"We have cases of teachers bartering for supplies between campuses."

He said staff had been requested to do what they could to save money.

The union said the Federal Government had cut its Tafe funding by 30 per cent or $3billion since the Liberal National Government came to power in 2013.

"There was $270 million cut in the 2018 Federal Budget on top of $117 million in 2017," he said.

North Coast Tafe has been asked for a comment on these allegations.

