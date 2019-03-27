TAFE students to gain experience from Bluesfest

VALUABLE EXPERIENCE: 65 lucky TAFE students will have the opportunity to learn practical on-the-job skills, and perhaps meet headliner Ben Harper, at this year's Bluesfest.

A NUMBER of TAFE students will have the chance to gather some "valuable" on-the-job training after TAFE NSW announced up to 65 of its students will help out at Byron Bay's Bluesfest next month.

TAFE NSW Tourism, Events, Cookery and Hospitality teacher Andrew Habner said with event and hospitality jobs in the music industry highly sought-after, the chance to work at an iconic and well established music festival provides the students with an opportunity to gain valuable experience and become more desirable to employers.

Mr Habner said the students would facilitate logistics, design a menu for and cook food for event staff and other volunteers, and may even be lucky enough to rub shoulders with performers including Jack Johnson, Norah Jones and Ben Harper.

Catering for approximately 800 Bluesfest staff and volunteers across the festival, the students are estimated to be handing out approximately 4500 servings of food throughout the festivities.

"We are giving students access and exposure to actual real life events," he said.

"Students will come out of this with hands-on experience and industry contacts. They will have career paths directly into the industries, whether they have studied at one of our TAFE NSW locations or through TAFE Digital."

Tourism, hospitality and events students from across the Northern Rivers region in TAFE NSW Wollongbar, Casino and Lismore locations are already preparing for their five days of behind-the-scenes work this April, and with spaces limited to work at the event, students will be selected based on attendance rates and application of themselves in classes.

Josephine Rogers has been lucky enough to have already secured work experience with Bluesfest for the past three months and said she has been has been assisting the Bluesfest team one day per week with marketing, ticketing and organising transport.

The 20-year-old is studying a Diploma of Event Management at TAFE NSW Wollongbar and said her teachers have been "really good" at assisting students to get work, including events such as Bluesfest.

"They have a lot of contacts which helps with getting practical experience," she said.

"I'm hoping that something might come out of Bluesfest and I could land a dream job next year."