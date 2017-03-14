TAFE students of excellence rewarded

Animal Sciences teacher Kelly Taylor with TVET Certificate II in Animal Studies Award of Excellence winner, Lindsey Johnston.

HARD work, diligence and commitment across a range of study areas were rewarded when Lismore TAFE held their Excellence Awards on 9 March.

TAFE NSW students who made an extraordinary effort to achieve outstanding results in and out of the classroom, celebrated their learning success and their very real steps towards jobs, prosperity and brighter futures.

In front of 150 guests Kerrie Bowtell, Leader of Community and Business Engagement with TAFE NSW, warmly praised the students.

"Much is being made about jobs of the future and how different they will be,” she said.

"While this is true, the universal truth about how careers unfold is that one stepping stone leads to another, a door opens here, which leads to a door opening there.”

2016 Lismore Student Excellence Awards

ANIMAL STUDIES

Lindsey Johnston - TVET Certificate II in Animal Studies

Teliah Powell - TVET Certificate III in Animal Studies

Angelique Walsh - Certificate III in Animal Studies

Nicolle Phillips - Certificate III in Captive Animal Studies

Iomii Connor - Certificate III in Companion Animal Services

Shana Hall - Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing

COMMUNITY SERVICES

Margaret Wimbus - Certificate III in Individual Support (Home and Community)

Daniel Bonham - Diploma of Community Services

Lisa Alvos - Diploma of Community Services

HEALTH, AGED CARE AND NURSING

Tiarnah Strudwick - TVET Certificate III in Aged Care

Stephen Foster - Certificate III in Individual Support - Ageing

Bernadette Rogers - Certificate III in Individual Support - Ageing

Ashley Day - Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care

Doreen Kelly - Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Naomi O'Brien - Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

BUSINESS

Vanessa Delandre - Certificate II in Business

Megan Marchant - TVET Certificate II in Business

Anne Poole - Certificate III in Business Administration

Beth Maloney - Certificate III in Business Administration

Alison Edwards - Certificate III in Business Administration (Legal)

Benjamin Breen - Certificate IV in Business

Jacqueline Payne - Trainee of the Year - Certificate III in Business

Laura Capon - Certificate III in Accounts Administration

Lisa Hambling - Certificate IV in Bookkeeping

Olesja Podlesnaja - Certificate IV in Accounting

Rebecca Spring - Diploma of Accounting

Susanne Beck - Certificate IV in Training and Assessment

Sandra Lane - Certificate IV in Training and Assessment

EDUCATION, EMPLOYMENT & SUPPORT

Jessica Martens - Certificate III in Auslan

Kirsty O'Reilly - Certificate II Skills for Work and Training in the Community Sector

Kavi Lake - Certificate III Employment and Training

Kavi Lake - Certificate II Skills for Work and Training

Christine Cooper - Certificate II Skills for Work and vocational Pathways

Iuliia Williams - Certificate III Spoken and Written English

Ian Hamilton - Certificate IV Teaching English to Speakers of Other languages

ROBYN BUTLER MEMORIAL AWARD

Trevor Webb - Certificate I Access to Work and Training

RETAIL AND PERSONAL SERVICES (PHARMACY)

Madison Pascolini - Certificate III in Community Pharmacy - Trainee

Alison Binder - Certificate II in Community Pharmacy

Molly Francis - TVET Certificate II in Community Pharmacy

Scott Brennan - Certificate III in Retail Operations

Shaniah Taylor - Certificate II in Retail Services

TOURISM, EVENTS, AVIATION, COOKERY AND HOSPITALITY

Teegan Bird - Certificate III Events

CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

ART

Valerie Kerr - Diploma of Graphic Design

Darel Bonanno - Diploma of Graphical Design

David Nielsen - Diploma of Visual Arts

Pamela Billington - Advanced Diploma of Visual Arts

Gregory Furney - Diploma of Ceramics

Sonya Brenkenridge - Goori Arts - Headstone Project Certificate II Skills for Work and Training

SCREEN AND MEDIA

Carly Frankham - Certificate IV in Screen and Media

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Stewart Archie - Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology

Matthew Crowley - Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology

Nathan Henderson - Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology (Web Technologies)

Timothy Dunn - Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology (Multimedia)

Timothy Dunn - Certificate IV in Web-Based Technologies

Luke Peverill - Certificate IV in Digital + Interactive Games

Monty's Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Award

Doreen Kelly - Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care