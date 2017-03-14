TAFE students of excellence rewarded

HARD work, diligence and commitment across a range of study areas were rewarded when Lismore TAFE held their Excellence Awards on 9 March.
TAFE NSW students who made an extraordinary effort to achieve outstanding results in and out of the classroom, celebrated their learning success and their very real steps towards jobs, prosperity and brighter futures.
In front of 150 guests Kerrie Bowtell, Leader of Community and Business Engagement with TAFE NSW, warmly praised the students.
"Much is being made about jobs of the future and how different they will be,” she said.
"While this is true, the universal truth about how careers unfold is that one stepping stone leads to another, a door opens here, which leads to a door opening there.”
2016 Lismore Student Excellence Awards
ANIMAL STUDIES
Lindsey Johnston - TVET Certificate II in Animal Studies
Teliah Powell - TVET Certificate III in Animal Studies
Angelique Walsh - Certificate III in Animal Studies
Nicolle Phillips - Certificate III in Captive Animal Studies
Iomii Connor - Certificate III in Companion Animal Services
Shana Hall - Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing
COMMUNITY SERVICES
Margaret Wimbus - Certificate III in Individual Support (Home and Community)
Daniel Bonham - Diploma of Community Services
Lisa Alvos - Diploma of Community Services
HEALTH, AGED CARE AND NURSING
Tiarnah Strudwick - TVET Certificate III in Aged Care
Stephen Foster - Certificate III in Individual Support - Ageing
Bernadette Rogers - Certificate III in Individual Support - Ageing
Ashley Day - Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care
Doreen Kelly - Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
Naomi O'Brien - Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care
BUSINESS
Vanessa Delandre - Certificate II in Business
Megan Marchant - TVET Certificate II in Business
Anne Poole - Certificate III in Business Administration
Beth Maloney - Certificate III in Business Administration
Alison Edwards - Certificate III in Business Administration (Legal)
Benjamin Breen - Certificate IV in Business
Jacqueline Payne - Trainee of the Year - Certificate III in Business
Laura Capon - Certificate III in Accounts Administration
Lisa Hambling - Certificate IV in Bookkeeping
Olesja Podlesnaja - Certificate IV in Accounting
Rebecca Spring - Diploma of Accounting
Susanne Beck - Certificate IV in Training and Assessment
Sandra Lane - Certificate IV in Training and Assessment
EDUCATION, EMPLOYMENT & SUPPORT
Jessica Martens - Certificate III in Auslan
Kirsty O'Reilly - Certificate II Skills for Work and Training in the Community Sector
Kavi Lake - Certificate III Employment and Training
Kavi Lake - Certificate II Skills for Work and Training
Christine Cooper - Certificate II Skills for Work and vocational Pathways
Iuliia Williams - Certificate III Spoken and Written English
Ian Hamilton - Certificate IV Teaching English to Speakers of Other languages
ROBYN BUTLER MEMORIAL AWARD
Trevor Webb - Certificate I Access to Work and Training
RETAIL AND PERSONAL SERVICES (PHARMACY)
Madison Pascolini - Certificate III in Community Pharmacy - Trainee
Alison Binder - Certificate II in Community Pharmacy
Molly Francis - TVET Certificate II in Community Pharmacy
Scott Brennan - Certificate III in Retail Operations
Shaniah Taylor - Certificate II in Retail Services
TOURISM, EVENTS, AVIATION, COOKERY AND HOSPITALITY
Teegan Bird - Certificate III Events
CREATIVE INDUSTRIES
ART
Valerie Kerr - Diploma of Graphic Design
Darel Bonanno - Diploma of Graphical Design
David Nielsen - Diploma of Visual Arts
Pamela Billington - Advanced Diploma of Visual Arts
Gregory Furney - Diploma of Ceramics
Sonya Brenkenridge - Goori Arts - Headstone Project Certificate II Skills for Work and Training
SCREEN AND MEDIA
Carly Frankham - Certificate IV in Screen and Media
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
Stewart Archie - Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology
Matthew Crowley - Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology
Nathan Henderson - Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology (Web Technologies)
Timothy Dunn - Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology (Multimedia)
Timothy Dunn - Certificate IV in Web-Based Technologies
Luke Peverill - Certificate IV in Digital + Interactive Games
Monty's Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Award
Doreen Kelly - Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care