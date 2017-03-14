27°
Community

TAFE students of excellence rewarded

Alison Paterson
| 14th Mar 2017 12:37 PM
Animal Sciences teacher Kelly Taylor with TVET Certificate II in Animal Studies Award of Excellence winner, Lindsey Johnston.
Animal Sciences teacher Kelly Taylor with TVET Certificate II in Animal Studies Award of Excellence winner, Lindsey Johnston. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HARD work, diligence and commitment across a range of study areas were rewarded when Lismore TAFE held their Excellence Awards on 9 March.

TAFE NSW students who made an extraordinary effort to achieve outstanding results in and out of the classroom, celebrated their learning success and their very real steps towards jobs, prosperity and brighter futures.

In front of 150 guests Kerrie Bowtell, Leader of Community and Business Engagement with TAFE NSW, warmly praised the students.

"Much is being made about jobs of the future and how different they will be,” she said.

"While this is true, the universal truth about how careers unfold is that one stepping stone leads to another, a door opens here, which leads to a door opening there.”

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

2016 Lismore Student Excellence Awards

ANIMAL STUDIES

Lindsey Johnston - TVET Certificate II in Animal Studies

Teliah Powell - TVET Certificate III in Animal Studies

Angelique Walsh - Certificate III in Animal Studies

Nicolle Phillips - Certificate III in Captive Animal Studies

Iomii Connor - Certificate III in Companion Animal Services

Shana Hall - Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing

COMMUNITY SERVICES

Margaret Wimbus - Certificate III in Individual Support (Home and Community)

Daniel Bonham - Diploma of Community Services

Lisa Alvos - Diploma of Community Services

HEALTH, AGED CARE AND NURSING

Tiarnah Strudwick - TVET Certificate III in Aged Care

Stephen Foster - Certificate III in Individual Support - Ageing

Bernadette Rogers - Certificate III in Individual Support - Ageing

Ashley Day - Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care

Doreen Kelly - Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Naomi O'Brien - Certificate III in Early Childhood Education and Care

BUSINESS

Vanessa Delandre - Certificate II in Business

Megan Marchant - TVET Certificate II in Business

Anne Poole - Certificate III in Business Administration

Beth Maloney - Certificate III in Business Administration

Alison Edwards - Certificate III in Business Administration (Legal)

Benjamin Breen - Certificate IV in Business

Jacqueline Payne - Trainee of the Year - Certificate III in Business

Laura Capon - Certificate III in Accounts Administration

Lisa Hambling - Certificate IV in Bookkeeping

Olesja Podlesnaja - Certificate IV in Accounting

Rebecca Spring - Diploma of Accounting

Susanne Beck - Certificate IV in Training and Assessment

Sandra Lane - Certificate IV in Training and Assessment

EDUCATION, EMPLOYMENT & SUPPORT

Jessica Martens - Certificate III in Auslan

Kirsty O'Reilly - Certificate II Skills for Work and Training in the Community Sector

Kavi Lake - Certificate III Employment and Training

Kavi Lake - Certificate II Skills for Work and Training

Christine Cooper - Certificate II Skills for Work and vocational Pathways

Iuliia Williams - Certificate III Spoken and Written English

Ian Hamilton - Certificate IV Teaching English to Speakers of Other languages

ROBYN BUTLER MEMORIAL AWARD

Trevor Webb - Certificate I Access to Work and Training

RETAIL AND PERSONAL SERVICES (PHARMACY)

Madison Pascolini - Certificate III in Community Pharmacy - Trainee

Alison Binder - Certificate II in Community Pharmacy

Molly Francis - TVET Certificate II in Community Pharmacy

Scott Brennan - Certificate III in Retail Operations

Shaniah Taylor - Certificate II in Retail Services

TOURISM, EVENTS, AVIATION, COOKERY AND HOSPITALITY

Teegan Bird - Certificate III Events

CREATIVE INDUSTRIES

ART

Valerie Kerr - Diploma of Graphic Design

Darel Bonanno - Diploma of Graphical Design

David Nielsen - Diploma of Visual Arts

Pamela Billington - Advanced Diploma of Visual Arts

Gregory Furney - Diploma of Ceramics

Sonya Brenkenridge - Goori Arts - Headstone Project Certificate II Skills for Work and Training

SCREEN AND MEDIA

Carly Frankham - Certificate IV in Screen and Media

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Stewart Archie - Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology

Matthew Crowley - Certificate II in Information, Digital Media and Technology

Nathan Henderson - Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology (Web Technologies)

Timothy Dunn - Certificate III in Information, Digital Media and Technology (Multimedia)

Timothy Dunn - Certificate IV in Web-Based Technologies

Luke Peverill - Certificate IV in Digital + Interactive Games

Monty's Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year Award

Doreen Kelly - Certificate III in Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Primary Health Care

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  excellence awards northern rivers education tafe awards

SES issue flood warning

SES issue flood warning

A COASTAL trough off the NSW coastline has the potential to deliver significant rainfall in the Northern Rivers by the end of the week.

Wanna get high on profits? Try the latest ASX pot stock

BIG MONEY: Pot stocks are the next big thing on the Australian share market.

This company will offer 20c shares on April 20, or '420 day'.

Who is to blame for the massive gas price increase?

APPEA said gas-fired generation must stay in the energy mix to protect energy security.

Households, businesses and industry could see gas price increase

Police reel in fraudster trying to get a bargain fishing rod

Switching price tags wasn't enough for this man to catch a cheap bargain.

This man's idea of a bargain buy got him in plenty of hot water

Local Partners

TAFE students of excellence rewarded

THE outstanding achievements by students in a wide range of subject areas were celebrated by Lismore TAFE.

University encourages everyone to close the gap

Southern Cross University will host Close the Gap Day events across the Lismore, Gold Coast, and Coffs Harbour campuses.

Sharing information and taking meaningful action.

Jenny Dowell makes her theatre debut

ON STAGE: Vilma Giacomini and Jenny Dowell in LTC's latest production of Hedda Gabler.

Hedda Gabler, a new production by Lismore Theatre Company

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Craft, art and fresh produce merge at the local markets.

Where to get local produce and fresh coffee from.

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Justin Bieber bound for Byron Bay?

JUSTIN Bieber is currently staying on the Sunshine Coast, but could the 'Biebs' make a return trip to Byron Bay.

Jenny Dowell makes her theatre debut

ON STAGE: Vilma Giacomini and Jenny Dowell in LTC's latest production of Hedda Gabler.

Hedda Gabler, a new production by Lismore Theatre Company

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

Adele ‘scared’ now tour’s biggest secret is out

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

ADELE’S fans now know the biggest secret of Adele’s Australian tour.

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

Would you watch a TV show about a young Sheldon Cooper?

THE most popular comedy on television is getting a spin-off.

Husband gets nasty on My Kitchen Rules

Everyone is lovely in this charity edition of MKR. Except Josh.

MKR recap: What’s with this guy?

Buderim mum rejects son on wedding day

Bride and Prejudice’s Chris is crushed by news of his parents absence on his wedding day.

Bride and Prejudice’s heartbreaking wedding day rejection.

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Tastefully Renovated Character Home

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

SURF SIDE SOUTH GOLDEN

26 Peter Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 4 2 2 $775,000

Within a short stroll to the surf and discreetly tucked away is this original beach cottage built circa 1983. Private, this tranquil oasis offers an authentic...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Luxury Akasha Beach House

2/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,900,000 to...

The Akasha Beach house is set within an exclusive and highly sought-after Tallow Sands gated estate. With National Park lands behind and pristine beaches in front...

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

EXCLUSIVE: $41 million play haven proponents speak out

Aerial photograph of Ballina looking south. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

Beef barons behind Ringtank Pty Ltd break silence

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!