20°
News

TAFE students aviation security course is a career high

Alison Paterson
| 1st Aug 2017 5:00 AM
SKY HIGH: NSW TAFE Wollongbar campus offers the only course in Aviation security in the state. Here security teacher Andrew Woodburn and aviation security teacher Julie Logan conduct a check on student Mark Wilson.
SKY HIGH: NSW TAFE Wollongbar campus offers the only course in Aviation security in the state. Here security teacher Andrew Woodburn and aviation security teacher Julie Logan conduct a check on student Mark Wilson. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S a career with enormous growth and the leading training provider.

As extra scrutiny of passengers and luggage was implemented in key Australian airports on the weekend, Northern Rivers TAFE students are perfectly placed for a career in aviation security.

At NSW TAFE's Wollongbar campus, the students have access to a mocked up aircraft cabin, emergency equipment including a life raft and a full-size check in counter with access to visual recognition software, allowing trainees to learn how interpret colour x-rays of luggage in order to look for banned items including bombs.

NSW TAFE course coordinator, Aviation, Andrew Trease, said security is a concern for everyone in the industry, affecting virtually all areas of operation.

"TAFENSW Northern Region offers a broad suite of Aviation and security courses that give graduates the best knowledge and experience in this rapidly expanding industry,” he said.

"Security in Aviation and the general community is becoming increasingly important (and) Australia leads the way internationally in airport security.”

Mr Trease said the staff at Wollongbar TAFE make every effort to give their graduates the best training possible.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Along with the our extensive, custom, simulated environments for screening, our cabin crew and ground crew aviation courses provide students with access to live airports for training experience and first hand exposure,” he said.

"We are very lucky to have access to both Ballina Byron Gateway and Lismore Regional Airports for our courses (and) this access is integral to the delivery of real training in the industry.”

In the six years the courses have been running, Mr Trease said the TAFENSW trainers are experts from the industry.

"They maintain industry currency by continuing to work in their respective areas of expertise and bringing that currency to the delivery,” he said.

"Our wide range of courses in the industry ensures that students achieve a well-rounded course including knowledge from other related fields of study.”

On graduation, the students have flown into industry-related careers, he said.

"Our graduates work for various employers across the country including Virgin Australia, Qantas, Qld Health, Sydney Airport, Ballina Airport, Tiger Airways and MSS security,” he said.

"Aviation security teacher Julie Logan will be a familiar face to anyone who has travelled from Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Ms Logan has decades of air travel industry experience, said she's proud to be part of the staff delivering what said are high quality courses.

And just like the diversity of passengers you'll find on an aircraft, the student mix is equally broad.

Aged from 17 years to late 50s, the cohort includes a high school student learnign to fly light aircraft, a former pilot, school leavers and mature people who have had more than one career behind them.

Trevor Webb,47, a former forklift champion said the demands of working at the Sydney Markets for years meant he wanted a less physically intense job, while ex-pilot Carina Restivo, 43, and Mark Wilson, 45, were looking for a job with lots of future opportunities.

Meanwhile, Sue Cheminant said after years of working as a fly-in fly-out chef at mine sites in Queensland, she was looking for a new career.

"I've been through so many security checks and some were good and some were awful,” she said.

Student Ben Baum said he could not wait to complete the certificate IV course and get out into the workplace.

"The career opportunities in aviation security are immense,” he said.

This course introduces you to the security measures and regulations you need to know to work responsibly in the industry. It also provides examples of practices you can apply in your workplace to identify and prevent potential security threats.

Meanwhile, graduate Melissa Strong now works with her former teachers at Ballina Byron Gateway Airport and often comes back to the classroom to assist.

Other related careers include: Aviation Screening Officer, Aviation Transport Protection Officer - Passenger Screener, Aviation Transport Protection Officer - Non-Passenger Screener, Cabin Crew, Baggage Handling, Customer Service, Aerodrome Operations Supervisor, Aviation Supervisor, Cabin Service Supervisor, Cargo Service Supervisor, Customer Service Supervisor and Ramp Operations Supervisor.

More information NSW TAFE Wollongbar

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  airport security aviaiton studies northern rivers education nsw tafe tafe tafe wollongbar

OPINION: Trying to get through Sydney airport

OPINION: Trying to get through Sydney airport

AS A frequent flyer I noticed the increase in airport security and its impact almost immediately.

Council responds to unauthorised holiday letting

Main Beach Byron Bay

More than 1000 dwellings available for short-term holiday rental

Festival of the Seven Seas helps save our oceans

Aerial view of Hardy Reef, home to the Heart Reef, in the Great Barrier Reef.These images were taken on 20 June 2017 by a drone to assess if the Heart Reef has been bleached.

Festival recognises the deteriorating health of marine life

Crane to remove waste truck from collapsed culvert

Culvert repair is underway near Durrumbul Public School at Brunswick Heads.

Culvert closed to traffic while repairs get underway

Local Partners

What increased airport security means for locals

TRAVELLERS are urged to give themselves ample time before their flights as increased security creates delays through bag checks and screenings.

$1.5 million to revolutionise G'Bah hockey centre

SCORE!: Far North Coast Hockey will be transformed in to a new state-of-the-art facility.

Funding puts Lismore on the map as a sporting hub

Young creatives get on-set experience

EXPERIENCE: Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.

Selected to work on new ABC drama series Deadlock

Tex on his memoir: 'I was reluctant'

The cover artwork of Tex Perkins' memoir Tex.

He said the money offered was so good, "I started to reconsider”

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

VISIT: Lennox Head.

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from

Controversial Aussie classic revived as TV series

CLASSIC Australian film Romper Stomper will be revived with a TV sequel on Stan.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

May the nudes be ever in your favour.

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

Large Home + Guest Accommodation In Prime Location

26 Tallowood Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 3 Contact Agent

Occupying a premium elevated position this large home with guest accommodation is set on 844m2 in a quiet street only a short walk to the beach, town centre...

Ultra-Modern Designer Home in Town

House 3,16 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 $1,280,000 to...

This superb solar passive home is the epitome of the sub-tropical North Coast lifestyle. Set in a quiet cul-de-sac within walking distance to town and...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $535,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Position, Privacy and Character

39 Dalley Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Auction 26th...

Perfectly positioned in a family orientated street in central Mullumbimby, this charming and private home with a D.A approved ensuite bathroom offers excellent...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction