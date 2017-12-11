TAFE student recognised at national awards

RUNNER-UP: Wollongbar TAFE student, Liam Muldoon from Cumbalum, was runner-up Vocational Student of the Year at the 2017 Australian Training Awards.

TAFE NSW Wollongbar student, Liam Muldoon from Cumbalum, was runner-up Vocational Student of the Year at the 2017 Australian Training Awards in Canberra on November 23.

The automotive mechanical student, who is employed by Gold Fields Australia, took out the award after being named the Vocational Student of the Year at the NSW Training Awards earlier this year.

The Australian Training Awards are the peak, national awards for the vocational education and training (VET) sector, recognising individuals, businesses and registered training organisations for their contribution to skilling Australia.

In 2016, Liam completed the Certificate IV in Automotive Mechanical Diagnosis and said that the qualification proved to be very useful in his role as an Underground Mining Maintenance Technician.

"It gave me new skills and knowledge that both benefited myself and my employer," Mr Muldoon said.

"After completing my study, I was given the opportunity at my workplace to move internally to a new section of the maintenance department, allowing me to further my career and knowledge.

"I have also been recognised by my employer, Gold Fields, as a possible future leader and undergone leadership preparation and management training within the company."

A spokesperson for TAFE NSW said TAFE, as Australia's largest educator and skills provider, strives to provide the highest quality teaching and resources to its students as part of the organisation's commitment in forging the future of education with relevant, high-quality skills training and job experience that "results in jobs today and careers for the future".