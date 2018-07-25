TAFE reopens its doors 16 months after flood

Allira Williams with fellow TAFE students Lungwe Lumona and Callum McPherson are happy to have the TAFE operating to full capacity after flood repairs were completed.

AFTER 16 months and more than $3 million dollars, TAFE NSW Lismore was officially re-opened yesterday following the devastating 2017 flood.

Staff, students and dignitaries gathered for the celebration which also commemorated the campus's 90th anniversary. The construction of the Lismore Trade School took place in 1918 and the first course delivered in the facility was fashion design, which is still taught at TAFE NSW Lismore today.

Following a smoking ceremony NSW Police Aboriginal Liaison Officer and Bundjalung Elder Aunty Ros Sten welcomed guests.

"Another important part of today's celebrations is handing over the key to the Aunty Fay room back to the Bundjalung people," Aunty Ros said.

"The room is an important meeting place for the community and it's great to have it back."

Member for Lismore Thomas George said the 86 rooms and valuable hands-on learning equipment had now been restored or replaced following significant water damage and mould impact after the flood.

"TAFE NSW has worked collaboratively with community stakeholders to ensure that students have been accommodated throughout the restoration process," Mr George said.

"Southern cross University, the Northern Rivers Conservatorium and ST Vincent's Hospital provided ongoing practical learning spaces to accommodate TAFE NSW is renowned for.

"While the flood was an unfortunate even for the entire community, the restoration of the TAFE NSW facilities has served to highlight the collaborative Lismore community spirit. It's a great day for Lismore not only to re open TAFE NSW Lismore but also we are commemorating 90 years of TAFE service here in Lismore.

TAFE NSW Regional General Manager Susie George said the refurbishment included 86 rooms getting re fleshed and painted, new flooring and new equipment.

"It cost over $3 million dollars to complete," Ms George said.

"Some of it was part of our insurance, but yes it was money the State Government gave as well.

"Students and communities are glad to come back to purpose-built classrooms for their lessons, as opposed to being relocated to other places.

"It's great to be back."

TAFE NSW Services manager Jennifer Mossfield said the March 2017 flood following Cyclone Debbie heavily impacted the Lismore campus community, with students forced to relocate.

"We supported them as much we could and provided things like free bus transport," Ms Mossfield said.

"At times, that meant additional travel and at times it meant that students were not able to continue with us ... we've connected with them and continued to have relationships with them."

Ms Mossfield said the flood restoration work was executed in stages including site safety, a hygienic clean and the major construction rebuild of the site.

"It was a strong emotional response from many of us here, but it's fantastic that we are through that hard bit," she said.

"It's been incredible taxing on staff and students and we are celebrating is the resilience of all those people involved."

She said TAFE NSW Lismore were still working on the student enrolment stage..

"It's the start of the second semester now and we expect those courses to be filled over the next little while," Ms Mossfield said.