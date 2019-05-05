Tactical run earns title for Hewitt at demo derby

ROUGH RIDE: Rowan Hewitt after his win in the 2019 Australian Demolition Derby Championship.

Tony Powell

IN a game of tactics that got down to only a few cars in contention, Rowan Hewitt eliminated the remaining opposition and walked away with the 2019 Australian Demolition Derby Championship at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway Saturday night.

Hewitt plotted his course of destruction carefully and one by one picked off the opposition until his entry was the last car running.

His car was battered and hardly roadworthy but it was certainly worthy of the top prize and the $2500 winner's cheque in one of the richest demo derbies held in Australian speedway.

The championship was supported with racing for AMCA Nationals, Compact Speedcars, Junior Sedans, National Four Cylinder Sedans, Production Sedans, SP Sedans and Street Stocks.

The Production Sedan main event was an exciting race as Mark Quirk took the win over Nathan Gordon and Aaron Hall.

Interest in the race focused on the battle for the minor placings between Matthew Layton, who ultimately was placed fourth, Gordon and Hall which raged for most of the 15-lap distance.

But the driver they all had to beat was Quirk who took full advantage of his upfront starting position and maintained his spot at the head of the field.

Meanwhile, Josh Boyd continued his successful winning run in the Junior Sedan division when he took out the 20- lap Junior Sedan main event. Boyd has enjoyed a strong Lismore season and capped it off with a deserving victory.

Boyd was forced to pass some cars for the win after ultimate runner-up Hayden Brimms, third-placed Ryley Smith and fourth place-getter Zac Brimms had control of the race at the front of the field.

There was a race stoppage with 11 laps remaining and soon after Boyd asserted his authority and drove to a well- deserved victory.

Tim Gamble was a decisive winner of the 30-lap AMCA Nationals feature race. The race in the latter stages got down to a battle between Thomas Vickery and Gamble for the win.

Vickery was forced to settle for second in the final placings while Paul Reeves was third.

Other main events were taken out by Robbie Stewart (Compact Speedcars), Dave Mortimer (SP Sedans) and Luke Grey (Street Stocks).

The SP Sedans also contested a B-Main feature race which was won by Rachel Hawkins.