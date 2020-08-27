Taco Bell’s coming to Ballina, and you can be their ‘food champion’

Taco Bell is opening soon at Ballina.

THE Northern Rivers’ first Taco Bell store is due to open soon at Ballina, and now they’re looking for “food champions” and “service champions”.

Basically, there are jobs going, and you can apply now.

According to the Taco Bell website, they’re looking for team members who “share our passion to create memorable customer experiences, through exceptional customer service and the creation of delicious food”.

“We offer plenty of opportunities for career progression, and we will support your growth and development by teaching you skills that will last a lifetime,” the website states.

An artist’s impression of Ballina’s new Taco Bell restaurant.

So what do you need to apply?

● A happy, energetic and enthusiastic attitude

● Have loads of fun (spontaneous dancing is encouraged)

● Embrace working in a team environment

● Create products that are delicious, craveable, and #instaworthy

● Ensure customers leave with a smile

Several different roles are available in the Ballina store for “food champions” and “service champions”.

Casual and part-time positions are on offer, and all shifts are flexible.

Ballina’s Taco Bell will be located at the site of the former Red Rooster on the corner of Fox and Kerr streets.

The fit-out and renovation of the existing building were estimated to cost $165,000.

The development application was lodged with Ballina Shire Council in January, and approved in April.

Taco Bell Ballina will seat 55 people and have a drive-through facility.

The new restaurant is set to create a total of 54 jobs ‒ three full-time jobs and 51 casual jobs.