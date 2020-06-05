Menu
The construction certificate has been approved for a Taco Bell at Ballina.
Taco Bell one step closer to opening in Ballina

Rebecca Fist
5th Jun 2020 11:00 AM
TACO Bell is one step closer to opening in Ballina, with the construction certificate now approved by Ballina Shire Council.

In April, the council approved the development application for Taco Bell.

The popular chain restaurant will open at the site of the former Red Rooster on the corner of Fox and Kerr streets.

Work on redeveloping the site could begin any time now.

The fit-out and renovation of the existing building is estimated to cost $165,000.

Taco Bell Ballina will seat 55 people and have a drive-through facility.

The new restaurant is set to create a total of 54 jobs ‒ three full-time jobs and 51 casual jobs.

The Ballina store would be just the third one in NSW so far, with other stores already open in Jesmond, Newcastle, and Blacktown in western Sydney.

McDonalds at West Ballina set to open soon
Meanwhile, the new McDonald’s restaurant at the Ballina BP Travel Centre is due to open within the month.

The BP Travel Centre opened in mid-April, with confirmed tenants McDonald’s and KFC looking to open later on.

McDonald’s local manager Scott Campbell, who also runs the store in town, said he has been inundated with job applicants.

Both McDonald’s stores will employ 80 staff each and 160 in total, and potentially more staff when the impacts of COVID-19 begin to subside.

“The highway being quiet has made me a bit a nervous to open but it should be a busy store in the end,” he said.

The new store will open on June 29.

