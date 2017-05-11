Tabulam's $48M bridge one step closer

A NEW Tabulam Bridge across the Clarence River is another step closer, with professional service contracts now open for a site engineer and contract manager.

Lismore MP Thomas George said work on the $48 million bridge is expected to start in June this year to replace the existing timber structure.

"The two professional service contracts are the next stage in delivering this vital piece of infrastructure, which will connect the Northern Rivers and Northern Tablelands," Mr George said.

"The existing bridge has transport limitations and will require significant maintenance costs, so it will be removed once the new structure opens to traffic."

"The new 290 metre Tabulam Bridge will have one lane in each direction, as well as a separate footpath for improved pedestrian and cyclist safety."

Delaney Civil Pty Ltd has been awarded the contract to build the new bridge, with work expected to take about two years to complete.

Tenders for both professional service contracts must be submitted by Wednesday May 31 via the Tender Box at the Regional Office of Roads and Maritime Services - Ground Floor, 76 Victoria Street, Grafton NSW 2460.