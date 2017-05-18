Tabulam skate park is open

Kevin Hogan and Danielle Mulholland officially open the Tabulam skate park, with the help of the Tabulam Skate Park Committee and the Chamber of Commerce.

THE Tabulam Skate Park is now officially open to the public. After years of campaigning residents are excited for the newest attraction in their local community.

A small group attended the opening on May 17 to see Member for Page Kevin Hogan and Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland ceremoniously cut the ribbon to the park.

"This is a great day for young people in Tabulam who had identified this project as a priority for them,” Mr Hogan said.

"Not only did young people lead the campaign to get this Skate Park, they also played a central role in its final design.”

"I would like to congratulate them all, as well as the Tabulam Skate Park Committee, the Chamber of Commerce and the local community who helped to make the skate park a reality.”

Samantha Poate

Deborah Staveley from the Tabulam Skate Park Committee said she is really happy to finally have something for the older children to enjoy.

"I am quite impressed, I think the community never thought it was going happen but it did and everyone is just really grateful.”

The Federal Government contributed $20,000 towards the project through its Stronger Communities Program, the Tabulam Chamber of Commerce put in $2000, whilst majority of funding came from Kyogle Council with $44,800.