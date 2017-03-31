Tabulam principal shines as inspiring educator

LESLEY Mills, principal of Tabulam Public School, has been awarded a prestigious Teaching Fellowship at the Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards.

The new awards celebrate inspiring educators and shine a spotlight on evidence-based teaching and school leadership practices that make a real difference to student learning outcomes.

Ms Mills was awarded for her outstanding leadership skills and positively impacting the learning experience and performance of the staff and students at the school.

The school has collaborated with local elders and community members to establish an outdoor learning area and Cultural Centre to support inclusive learning programs in Aboriginal education.

The establishment of the Aboriginal Early Language Development Program integrates Aboriginal perspectives across the development of culturally appropriate programs.

These programs have contributed to increased engagement in learning and awareness of Aboriginal culture for all students at the school.

Twelve educators were awarded the inaugural Teaching Fellowship, which is valued at $45,000 and includes $10,000 for professional development and $30,000 to develop a strategic project at the school to help improve student achievement and wellbeing.

There were 443 teachers and school leaders from around the country who applied for the awards, which were open to education professionals from all sectors of the Australian schools system: government, Catholic and independent.

Mark Scott, Secretary of the NSW Department of Education, congratulated Ms Mills on the award.

"The teaching awards highlight some of the outstanding teaching and leadership in our schools,” he said.

"This fellowship provides a great opportunity for Lesley and her school to further develop their inspiring approaches and make a difference in the lives of their students.”

Ms Mills has encouraged and supported school staff to undertake professional development and has acted as a mentor to guide her colleagues in leadership training, relief positions and executive roles.

The award includes an overseas group visit for the 12 Fellows to Singapore's high-performing education system. The Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards were announced at a ceremony on Friday, March 24, at the Australian National Maritime Museum in Sydney.

The recipients were selected by a panel of some of Australia's most respected business and education leaders.

The Commonwealth Bank Teaching Awards are offered to teachers and school leaders in all Australian schools through a partnership between the Commonwealth Bank and Australian Schools Plus.