Tabulam marks centenary of Beersheba Battle

RECREATING HISTORY: Charge of the Light Brigade re-enactment at Tabulam.

TABULAM is the birthplace of the Australian Light Horse.

One hundred years ago in October, Australian soldiers of the 7th Light Horse led by Lieutenant-General Sir Harry Chauvel went into the Battle of Beersheba in the First World War.

Three days of events at Tabulam will commemorate the town's legacy in the Battle of Beersheba.

Tomorrow is the Memorial Light Horse re-enactment by local horsemen at the memorial site at Tabulam.

Barry Rodgers of the Australian Light Horse Association will set up a temporary museum and artist Jennifer Martin will exhibit her Light Horse paintings. A film will screen in the hall at 2pm.

Monday is a speaking program to commemorate the opening of the Holy Land and includes a talk by Tabulam-born pastor Peter Walker.

On Tuesday, Stan Goodenough brings his Anzacs, Beersheba and Restoration of Israel message.

A ride on October 31 is being organised by Grafton RSL sub-branch. Nominations to participate to Ted Brown on 0447473143 (evenings only).

Email Margot Crossing gee@people.net.au or call 0438431100 for details and accommodation.