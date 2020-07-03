Tabulam gets a financial boost to help recover from bushfires

Marilyn and Cr Earle Grundy, Tim Dougherty, Des Reay, Page MP Kevin Hogan and Jan Mills at the Tabulam Campdraft.

CAMPDRAFTS at Tabulam are about to become a whole lot more fun with the addition of a new amenities building.

Part of the Kyogle Council’s $1.3 million federal bushfire grant will be spent in Tabulam, with $25,000 allocated to constructing a new amenities building to be used during campdrafts at the Tabulam Racecourse.

Tabulam News will also be getting $5000 to pay for fuel for locals and visitors and the Tabulam Hotel will be receiving $5000 also, in order to keep the business open.

The town, like so many in the Kyogle LGA, was heavily impacted by the recent drought and bushfires.

But it was the combination of the two followed by the impact of COVID-19 that’s really caused businesses to struggle, according to Kyogle councillor Earle Grundy.

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Kyogle Council's director of planning and environment Christ White, Cr Earle Grundy and Marilyn Grundy inspect plans to improve the Tabulam streetscape.

Meanwhile, Kyogle Council’s director of planning and environment, Chris White, said staff were also working on updating the streetscape of Tabulam thanks to federal grant funding.

He said staff were planning on including new trees, seating and bins along Clarence St and relocating the playground to a more central location.