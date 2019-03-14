Tabulam fire starter's sentencing rescheduled

THE lawyer for a woman who caused a devastating bushfire near Tabulam has asked for her sentencing to be moved to a different court.

Solicitor Vince Boss appeared on behalf of Natasha Spiller, 40, before Casino Local Court on Wednesday.

Mr Boss had last month lodged a guilty plea to Spiller's first charge of intentionally causing fire and being reckless to its spread.

Police have alleged Spiller - who was not required to appear in court - set alight rubbish in a drum at her home, and that this fire spread into nearby bushland, destroying 18 homes and burning more than 7500 hectares near the Bruxner Highway.

Spiller has lodged no formal plea to a second charge of lighting a fire during a total fire ban, which the court heard may possibly be withdrawn.

Prosecutor Carrie-Lee Locke told the court Mr Boss had brought to their attention "significant information that the prosecution may require time to follow up and investigate”.

She asked for a lengthy adjournment so the prosecution could consider this.

"The detective has to travel to Tabulam to investigate what's being put forward,” she said.

Mr Boss said he'd had discussions with the sheriffs' office in relation to some things "on social media”.

He said there was both a "significant amount of support for her” and "a lot of people frustrated with the matter”.

Mr Boss asked Magistrate David Heilpern to consider transferring the case to Lismore Local Court for sentence, but Mr Heilpern said the case would remain in Casino.

Mr Heilpern said he had also spoken with the sheriffs and had received no information to suggest there would be any safety issues.

He said matters should remain in their geographical area "as a general rule”.

"If people from Tabulam want to attend court proceedings then they should be able to, whether thy are impacted parties or people who suffered loss of people who wish to support the defendant,” Mr Heilpern said.

"Unless there is a pressing reason why the matter should be transferred to another court, then the matter will remain at the court in which the geographical jurisdiction is.”

Mr Heilpern ordered a sentencing assessment report.

The matter will return to Casino Local Court on May 15.