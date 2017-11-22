Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tabling our region's produce for visitors

TASTING TABLE: There's now an opportunity for local food and drink producers to bring sample products into the Ballina Visitor Information Centre, share their story and connect with a new audience.
TASTING TABLE: There's now an opportunity for local food and drink producers to bring sample products into the Ballina Visitor Information Centre, share their story and connect with a new audience. Contributed

THE Ballina Visitor Information Centre is establishing a tasting table for local food and drink producers to showcase their wares.

This is an opportunity for producers to bring sample products into the Ballina Visitor Information Centre, share their story and connect with a new audience.

The tasting table will enable visitors to sample products, hear stories and engage with food and drink producers and wholesalers in the Northern Rivers.

Another aim of the tasting table is to disperse visitors out into the region to engage with the produce at the site of production or other visitor attractions or experiences relating to the produce.

Initially the Ballina Visitor Information Centre is seeking up to five local businesses to be involved in the program as demonstrators. There is no fee to offer product samples at the demonstration table. It is also recommended that there be no charge for the visitor to sample products.

"The tasting table will provide an economic platform for small producers,” said Alicia Wallace, team leader of visitor services.

The tasting table will be open every weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 2pm - hopefully by December 9.

Topics:  ballina visitor information centre food producers northern rivers business tasting table

Lismore Northern Star
Ski jump would be 'as high as Lismore Base Hospital'

Ski jump would be 'as high as Lismore Base Hospital'

ARE plans progressing to bring this controversial facility to Lismore?

Miracle drug may be Violet's only chance of survival

Violet Rickard, 6, pictured with her mother Anna Rickard, is hoping for access to medication that could help treat the degenerative disease SMA she has been diagnosed with.

Expensive treatment could be the difference between life and death

Town asks: Where are our police?

STILL WAITING: Members of the Alstonville community are angry at the lack of policing despite a promise made 12 months ago for not just one, but two police officers permanently in the area.

Anger is growing over the lack of policing

Man allegedly used bleach to clean scene of bloody bashing

Lismore Court House in Zadoc Street.

His victim was punched and kicked so hard he lost consciousness

Local Partners