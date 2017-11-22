Tabling our region's produce for visitors

TASTING TABLE: There's now an opportunity for local food and drink producers to bring sample products into the Ballina Visitor Information Centre, share their story and connect with a new audience.

TASTING TABLE: There's now an opportunity for local food and drink producers to bring sample products into the Ballina Visitor Information Centre, share their story and connect with a new audience. Contributed

THE Ballina Visitor Information Centre is establishing a tasting table for local food and drink producers to showcase their wares.

This is an opportunity for producers to bring sample products into the Ballina Visitor Information Centre, share their story and connect with a new audience.

The tasting table will enable visitors to sample products, hear stories and engage with food and drink producers and wholesalers in the Northern Rivers.

Another aim of the tasting table is to disperse visitors out into the region to engage with the produce at the site of production or other visitor attractions or experiences relating to the produce.

Initially the Ballina Visitor Information Centre is seeking up to five local businesses to be involved in the program as demonstrators. There is no fee to offer product samples at the demonstration table. It is also recommended that there be no charge for the visitor to sample products.

"The tasting table will provide an economic platform for small producers,” said Alicia Wallace, team leader of visitor services.

The tasting table will be open every weekend, both Saturday and Sunday, from 10am to 2pm - hopefully by December 9.