T-shirt weather warding off winter

JASMINE BURKE
| 31st May 2017 5:30 AM
St Carthage's Primary School students Freya Rogusz, 6, gets into the winter spirit.
St Carthage's Primary School students Freya Rogusz, 6, gets into the winter spirit.

FOR those further south in NSW winter has started; people are starting to don their woollies and retrieving heaters from storage.

But up here on the Northern Rivers we are still in shorts and T-shirts.

Across the Northern Rivers there was a low of 23 degrees at the beginning of the week, compared to a low of 17 for the Hunter and Mid North Coast areas.

Temperatures are predicted to hover in the low 20s for the remainder of the week, despite the cold front across the remainder of the state.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson, David Barlaw said although we would enjoy warmer days, there would be some cold mornings and nights with temperatures dropping to around eight to 10 degrees in Lismore and surrounds this week.

Further south, on Saturday night snow fell on Victoria's alps after a cold front crossed the state, which a dusting of snow at Falls Creek, Mount Hotham, Mount Buller, Mount Baw Baw and Mount Stirling, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Mr Barlaw said the June outlook for the Northern Rivers was good with predictions of a 60% chance of a warmer than average month.

"This month's Northern Rivers maximum temperatures are a little bit more likely to be above the June average of 20.5 degrees,” Mr Barlaw said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers weather winter

