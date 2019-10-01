Menu
ARMED ROBBERY: Police allege a 33-year-old man used a syringe to demand drugs from a Bonalbo chemist employee.
News

Syringe used in terrifying chemist robbery

Alison Paterson
by
1st Oct 2019 8:42 AM
A WOMAN who remained "calm and compassionate” when threatened by a man wielding a syringe has been praised by police for her composure during a terrifying armed robbery on Monday.

Richmond Police District Inspector Darren Cloake said her actions together with those of the lock-up officer at Bonalbo were "commendable.”

"She was repeatedly threatened but remained calm and gave the 33-year-old man the methadone he demanded,” he said.

The off-duty lock-up officer caught the offender who then ingested half the bottle of methadone in front of him. The officer called an ambulance.

Insp Cloake said police will allege a drug-affected man produced a syringe when he robbed a chemist in Sandilands St, Bonalbo on Monday.

"Just after 9am on September 30, police allege the man entered the pharmacy, spoke to a female shop attendant, produced a syringe and demanded the woman provide him with methadone medication,” he said.

"This was initially denied, but he threatened her again, so the methadone was supplied then her left the store.”

Insp Cloake said the town's lock-up officer followed the 33-year-old man's trail to a nearby creek.

”The officer followed the creek line and found some clothing believed to be worn by the offender, he then found the man trying to insert an IV line into his arm,” he said.

"As the officer challenged the offender the man then consumed half the bottle of methadone in front of him.

"He was arrested, brought into custody but was conveyed straight to Lismore Base Hospital where he is currently under guard.”

Insp Cloake the man who is of no fixed address is known the local area and has been charged with various armed assault and robbery offences

"There will be a beside court hearing,” he said.

"The actions of the chemist employee were commendable in dealing in a calm and compassionate manner and actions of the single police officer were commendable in his approach and swift action to resolve this matter.”

armed robbery bonalbo crime drugs northern rivers crime police
Lismore Northern Star

