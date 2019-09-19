Syringe threat accused to defend 'totally s--t'charges

The 30-year-old is alleged to have threatened people with a syringe.

The 30-year-old is alleged to have threatened people with a syringe. Iain Curry

A LISMORE man accused of threatening people with a syringe has appeared in court.

Harold Percival, 30, is expected to defend charges that arose from an alleged incident in Ballina on the night of Friday, August 23.

Police will allege he approached a person unknown to him, assaulted them, and later returned holding a syringe.

Mr Percival allegedly pointed the syringe at police and officers deployed capsicum spray before he was arrested.

He was charged with common assault and being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, along with two unrelated shoplifting allegations.

When Mr Percival faced Lismore Local Court by video link from custody on Monday, the court heard from a Legal Aid solicitor the defendant did not want to be represented by them.

Magistrate Roger Prowse asked Mr Percival whether he had another lawyer, to which he replied: "hell no".

Mr Prowse asked the defendant how he wished to plead on each charges, and first Mr Percival told the court the shoplifting allegations, which the court heard involved bourbon and coke, were "pretty much full-of-s--t charges".

Mr Prowse asked him: "so is that a plea of not guilty?" and Mr Percival replied: "yeah".

Mr Percival said the syringe-related allegation was "totally s--t".

"I didn't touch no one," he said.

Mr Prowse formally recorded not guilty pleas for all charges before the court.

A brief of evidence is due to be filed by October 21 and Mr Percival is due back in court a week later.

Mr Percival made no application for bail.