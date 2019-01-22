Menu
The woman allegedly told Lismore Base Hospital staff she had HIV during the incident.
The woman allegedly told Lismore Base Hospital staff she had HIV during the incident.
Syringe stabbing accused remains in custody

21st Jan 2019 11:00 PM
A WOMAN accused of stabbing a hospital wardsman with a syringe will remain in custody until at least next month.

Amber Michelle Daldy-Rowe, 39, is facing charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and resisting arrest.

Police have alleged Ms Daldy-Rowe entered Lismore Base Hospital's emergency department for treatment on November 10 last year before lashing out at staff with a syringe.

She allegedly said: "I have HIV and I'm going to kill you all” during the incident.

The Lismore woman, who has not formally lodged any pleas, has been refused bail since the alleged incident.

The matter went before Lismore Local Court last Monday and was adjourned until February 19.

