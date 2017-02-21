Syringe falls out of woman's bra

A CAR driving with no number plates has revealed more than expected and had lead to two people being charged.
On Saturday police allege they saw a car with no numberplates being driven in South Lismore.
One passenger, a 19 year old Tamworth woman was seen to be physically shaking.
When asked to exit the car a capped syringe fell out of her bra.
A search of the woman revealed cannabis and methylamphetamine.
The driver, a 34 year old Lismore man was charged with a second offense of driving while suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle while not displaying his 'P' plates.
Both will appear in Lismore Local Court in March.