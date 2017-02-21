Syringe falls out of woman's bra

There are better things that can be hidden in a bra.

A CAR driving with no number plates has revealed more than expected and had lead to two people being charged.

On Saturday police allege they saw a car with no numberplates being driven in South Lismore.

One passenger, a 19 year old Tamworth woman was seen to be physically shaking.

When asked to exit the car a capped syringe fell out of her bra.

A search of the woman revealed cannabis and methylamphetamine.

The driver, a 34 year old Lismore man was charged with a second offense of driving while suspended and driving an unregistered vehicle while not displaying his 'P' plates.

Both will appear in Lismore Local Court in March.