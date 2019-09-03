Menu
IN COURT: A woman is facing sentencing after she threatened someone with a syringe at Lismore Base Hospital.
Syringe attacker to face psychological assessment

Aisling Brennan
3rd Sep 2019 12:00 AM
A WOMAN who pleaded guilty to wielding a syringe at hospital staff is awaiting a psychological assessment before her sentencing.

Last month Amber Michelle Daldy-Rowe, 39, pleaded guilty to using an offensive weapon to commit an indictable offence and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

She has been in custody since her arrest after the alleged incident in November 2018.

Police will allege she entered Lismore Base Hospital's emergency department and, after receiving some treatment, was asked to leave but became aggressive.

She then allegedly took an uncapped syringe from her handbag and wielded it at staff.

Daldy-Rowe's solicitor, Phillip Crick, told Lismore District Court on Monday he expected the sentencing to take an hour and a half to finalise.

"I'm seeking psychological assessment (for Daldy-Rowe), which should take place at the end of October and they'll need a further two weeks to write their report,” Mr Crick said.

The DPP prosecutor previously withdrew the charges of affray and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Daldy-Rowe has not entered pleas for backup charges which include two further counts of common assault and one count of resisting police.

The matter is due to go before Lismore District Court on November 28, with Daldy-Rowe expected to appear in person.

Lismore Northern Star

