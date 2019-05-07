Syringe attack accused remains in custody

A woman accused of a syringe attack on a wardsman at Lismore Base Hospital has faced court via video link from custody.

A woman accused of a syringe attack on a wardsman at Lismore Base Hospital has faced court via video link from custody. Marc Stapelberg

A WOMAN accused of attacking a hospital wardsman with a syringe remains in custody.

Amber Michelle Daldy-Rowe, 39, faced Lismore Local Court video link from Silverwater Correctional Centre on Tuesday.

She has remained in custody since she allegedly entered the emergency department of Lismore Base Hospital, before being asked to leave and becoming aggressive on November 10 last year.

She allegedly wielded an uncapped syringe, which she had retrieved from her handbag, at staff and stabbed a wardsman with it during a scuffle.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik told the court a sufficient amount of the police brief had been filed to allow the matter to proceed to charge certification.

The court heard the allegations against Ms Daldy-Rowe would soon be subject to a case conference.

Mr Gradisnik told the court the six month period usually allowed for that process would end on May 10, but that delays in the case could be explained.

"If your honour requires further explanation I can (provide it) but we've been waiting on a medical report as a result of some blood tests,” he said.

The court heard, on an earlier occasion, this related to lengthy tests for any diseases which could have been transmitted through the syringe.

Mr Gradisnik said the case conference process would likely be used to consider whether the prosecution would proceed with the charge of causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent.

Ms Daldy-Rowe is also facing charges of using an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault and resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.

Magistrate Annette Sinclair adjourned the matter to June 18.

The defendant's solicitor, Philip Crick, did not apply for bail on his client's behalf and it was formally refused.