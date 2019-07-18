Menu
Brent Symonds at work on a motor at Woodburn Marine. Susanna Freymark
Family man starts new boat business at Woodburn

Susanna Freymark
18th Jul 2019 1:10 PM
BRENT Symonds had a smart approach to starting a business in Woodburn.

The 32-year-old worked seven days a week in his backyard building up a customer base of boaties.

"The business was two years in the making," Mr Symonds said.

This meant when he moved into premises at 83 River St, he hit the ground running.

"All the locals know me," he said.

For 17 years, Mr Symonds has been a marine mechanic and as a father of three, having his own business in the heart of Woodburn means he can collect his children from the school bus stop and be more available to his family.

"I do a lot of hours and being here makes it easier on the kids," he said having previously worked in Ballina.

Woodburn Marine services and repairs outboards, boat trailers and steering as well as engine installation and boat re-wiring.

Go to www.woodburnmarine.com.au or call 0402 512 603.

boats business northern rivers commmunity small business advice woodburn woodburn marine
Lismore Northern Star

