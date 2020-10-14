Sylvia Jeffreys tearily reveals IVF journey

Today star Sylvia Jeffreys was overcome with emotion today as she revealed for the first time live on television that she underwent IVF to have her son, Oscar.

Jeffreys, 34, welcomed her first child with husband Peter Stefanovic, 38, in February this year.

Speaking about her difficult fertility journey on Today Extra on Wednesday, the television personality struggled to fight back tears, prompting co-host David Campbell to reach over and comfort her with an affectionate pat on the hand.

Sylvia fought back tears as she revealed her fertility struggles on the show. Picture: Channel 9

Her revelation came as the duo were interviewing mother Brooke Campbell about IVF treatment, specifically the decision of what to do with leftover embryos once a family no longer wants to use them.

An emotional Sylvia, clearly on the verge of tears as she spoke, said: "Brooke, I know from my personal experience with IVF that so much goes into having a successful embryo."

She went on: "Having something sitting there that gives you the opportunity to make life for your family. How are you and your husband coping?"

Sylvia’s concerned co-host looked over sympathetically as she became overcome with emotion. Picture: Channel 9

Moments later, Sylvia continued: "It's such a fascinating topic, and Brooke obviously something so raw for you right now, so thank you very much for sharing.

"The silver lining in having unused embryos is that you've had your miracles. You've had your babies. So that's the beautiful part of it," she added, still teary.

At the end of the segment, David Campbell looked over to his co-host to check in, giving her a supporting pat on the hand.

It was the first time Sylvia has commented publicly on her and husband Peter's struggles getting pregnant.

The couple made the joyous announcement they were expecting in August 2019 on Instagram, telling followers: "We're having a baby boy and we're totally over the moon!"

Following baby Oscar's February birth, the Channel 9 star has taken to sharing adorable photos and videos of the bub on Instagram.

In June, she told Today Extra motherhood so far was "the most wonderful and surprising experience".

"It is every emotion at its extreme and all mixed in together. It is an extreme and deep joy, it is rational anxiety," she said, adding: "But mostly just joy and wonder, and in awe of this beautiful little boy."

Peter and Sylvia met and fell in love while co-hosting Today's Weekend Summer Series in 2013.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald of their early romance back in 2016, Sylvia said: "I think it was pretty obvious, certainly was to everyone around me - my mum and my sister, in particular, knew that there was something there.

"That was the first time we met face-to-face and it was soon after that that we started courting."

The couple got engaged in July 2016 during a romantic getaway in France.

They tied the knot the following April in Kangaroo Valley, NSW.

It was a tightly guarded affair spanning over two days on the gorgeous Ooralba Estate, attended by a host of celebrities, including Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson.

Originally published as Sylvia Jeffreys tearily reveals IVF journey