They are small, cute and come in threes. Say hello to Sydney Zoo’s newest residents.
Pets & Animals

It's a meerkat triple treat

by Jess Mcsweeney
18th Dec 2020 6:23 PM

They may not be able to offer you advice on insurance but these adorable meerkat pups come with a guaranteed cuteness warranty.

Sydneysiders are in for a holiday treat with the birth of three pups at Sydney Zoo.

Doting mum Sammy welcomed the triplets last month and the keepers at Sydney Zoo have been working day and night to keep the little ones happy and healthy ready for a school holiday audience.

 

The meerkats triplets which have arrived at Sydney Zoo. Picture: Toby Zerna
Veterinarian Dr Chantal Whitten checks the health of one of the three babies Picture: Toby Zerna
They have gone from weighing just a few grams at birth to more than 150g now - and they've even had their first dental check on their tiny teeth. The pups are already starting to develop the trademark meerkat curiosity, with the keepers at Sydney Zoo overjoyed by their first litter.

"One pup in particular is quiet outgoing and is often seen exploring with his dad, Kozi, when nursing time with mum is over," said carnivore keeper Amanda Brady.

 

The meerkats will be sure to prove very popular. Picture: Toby Zerna
While they are still sticking close to mum for feeding time, they are slowly starting to use those tiny teeth to nibble on their favourite food - mealworms.

Sydney Zoo recommends online bookings and you will need to nominate a morning or afternoon visit.

Originally published as Sydney Zoo's meerkat triple treat

animals meerkats sydney zoo wildlife

