Sydney Weekender filming in Lismore

Samantha Poate
| 25th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
Channel Seven's Sydney Weekender production team at Eltham Valley Pantry this week filming a special episode on Lismore. From left Sydney Weekender Presenter Mel Symons with Eltham Valley Pantry owner Ashlee Jones.
LISMORE will be showcased in a special episode of Channel Seven's popular travel show Sydney Weekender.

It comes as part of the NSW Government's initiative to promote regional NSW's top tourism destinations.

Sydney Weekender presenter Mel Symons was in the Northern Rivers this week to film content for the episode which will feature Eltham Valley Pantry, Flock Cafe and The Back Alley Gallery.

Eltham Valley Pantry owner Ashlee Jones and Sydney Weekender presenter Mel Symons show off what the Northern Rivers has to offer.
Producer for Sydney Weekend, Emily McDonald, said it was important for them and Destination NSW to come back to the Northern Rivers post March 31 flood.

"We wanted to come back post floods to say the area of Lismore and Eltham Valley Pantry are back and open for business,” Ms McDonald said.

The film crew visited Eltham Valley Pantry on Thursday August 24 and said this particular segment will feature the cafe's unique express produce service.

"Eltham Valley Pantry is the only pecan to plate experience, as it is processed on site,” Ms McDonald said.

"It's kind of like showing the two sides of the Northern Rivers, the beautiful kind of farm aspect and the great cafe scene happening in Lismore.”

The program is focusing on post flood revival and drawing tourism further inland the Northern Rivers.

"We are really trying to push people away from those classic areas around the coast more inland a bit which has so much to offer,” Ms McDonald said.

"I think it is important for us to show people its not just about Byron Bay and the coastal areas, when you head of a little into the hinterland you can discover these fabulous little gorgeous towns like Eltham and Lismore.”

