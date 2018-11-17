Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Sydney unit residents ‘secretly filmed’

17th Nov 2018 7:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An inner Sydney unit manager allegedly used hidden cameras to film intimate images of residents without their knowledge, with police finding more than 50 videos.

The 49-year-old man was arrested on Friday afternoon, three days after one of ten residents from a unit on Bunn St at Pyrmont found a camera hidden in a digital alarm clock in the bathroom.

 

Police say officers found two more hidden cameras in the unit. After speaking with the manager, officers found another hidden camera in a different unit in the same complex, as well as a hard drive and other devices. The man allegedly had more than 50 videos featuring intimate images of the two units' occupants.

He's due to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on December 19 charged with 11 counts of recording intimate images without consent.

Further charges are likely, police say

secret filming sydney unit videos

Top Stories

    New GM adamant she'll bring the council's house into order

    premium_icon New GM adamant she'll bring the council's house into order

    Council News "THE community is entitled to a financially stable council and one that is able to meet its future financial obligations.”

    Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    premium_icon Lismore's most intriguing house on the market

    Property The home was once a boarding house

    HOUSING CRISIS: Urgent action is needed, leaders warn

    HOUSING CRISIS: Urgent action is needed, leaders warn

    News "People from all walks of life are struggling to cope"

    How to make time for your health

    How to make time for your health

    Lifestyle AN over-packed schedule is one of the main reasons we put off getting healthy.

    Local Partners