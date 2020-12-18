Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The northern beaches coronavirus cluster has put the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in serious jeopardy. Can it still go ahead?
The northern beaches coronavirus cluster has put the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in serious jeopardy. Can it still go ahead?
Sport

Sydney to Hobart yacht race in jeopardy due to COVID cluster

by Amanda Lulham
18th Dec 2020 1:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Sydney to Hobart sailors are fearing the worse in the wake of Tasmania implementing a ban on travellers from the northern beaches coronavirus hot spot.

The famous race appears in serious jeopardy following the outbreak of coronavirus on the northern beaches which on Friday blew out to 28 cases.

More than 100 sailors in the Sydney to Hobart are believed to live in the area with many more working on the northern beaches.

The Olsana yacht racing to Hobart last year.
The Olsana yacht racing to Hobart last year.

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) said early Friday it is continuing to plan for the running of the 2020 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race but is closely monitoring the recent NSW Health COVID-19 advisory warnings for Sydney's northern beaches and the current Tasmanian Government exclusions.

"The CYCA continues to work with NSW Health and the Tasmania Department of Health and we will put any additional measures in place to ensure that the Race remains COVID safe,'' a statement said.

"The Club will have further discussions with the Tasmanian Department of Health this morning and provide an update later in the day.''

 

Infotrack was one of the favouriteis for the Sydney to Hobart. Pic: Andrea Francolini.
Infotrack was one of the favouriteis for the Sydney to Hobart. Pic: Andrea Francolini.

Officials were scrambling to reaccess the running of the Sydney to Hobart which was already to be subject to strict COVID-19 safety protocols, including every skipper having a COVID safety plan and visitors being banned form the conducting club on start day to farewell the fleet.

On their arrival in Hobart, sailors were to be subject to bio security checks including sailors being temperature checked and with a race village on Constitution Dock to be closed to the public along with the dock where yachts are moored.

 

The fleet for the Sydney to Hobart is around 75 boats.
The fleet for the Sydney to Hobart is around 75 boats.

Multiple states and territories have announced quarantine measures on people who have been to the northern beaches while Tasmania was quick to implement bans on anyone who has been to the area since December 11.

The Tasmanian government has already cancelled the Taste of Tasmania which traditionally runs alongside the Sydney to Hobart yacht race.

Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia now require travellers who have visited the northern beaches to go into quarantine for 14 days.

Originally published as Sydney to Hobart yacht race in jeopardy due to COVID cluster

coronavirus sailing sport sydney to hobart 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HSC 2020: Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        Premium Content HSC 2020: Northern Rivers' high achievers revealed

        Education TAKE a look at the Northern Rivers students who received the highest bands and top results in the HSC this year.

        • 18th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
        Broken glass stabbing: Ballina brothers remain on bail

        Premium Content Broken glass stabbing: Ballina brothers remain on bail

        Crime THE pair allegedly caused a range of injuries to another man during a fight in...

        REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        Premium Content REVEALED: Number of strip searches done by local cops

        News Tweed-Byron, Richmond police district numbers outlined in new report

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access