Thunder’s new jerseys to help feed the hungry

Shane Watson and Stefanie Taylor model the Sydney Thunder kits they will wear on Tuesday.

These are the stunning new jerseys that the Sydney Thunder will wear as part of a unique community partnership to help feed the homeless.

Shane Watson and Stafanie Taylor unveiled their custom-made kits exclusively to The Daily Telegraph before publicly unveiling them at Spotless Stadium on Tuesday night.

The specially designed shirts feature a range of thumb prints and include colours taken from the flags of some of the countries representing the Thunder Nation: India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Fiji and African Nations.

The community round, which sees the Thunder's WBBL team taking on the Melbourne Renegades and Watson's side facing the Brisbane Heat, was introduced to raise awareness and money for the team's community activities.

These include working with OzHarvest to raise enough money to provide 10,000 meals to the hungry, but they have already exceeded expectations by getting the count up to a staggering 13,494 meals.