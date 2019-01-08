Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shane Watson and Stefanie Taylor model the Sydney Thunder kits they will wear on Tuesday.
Shane Watson and Stefanie Taylor model the Sydney Thunder kits they will wear on Tuesday.
Cricket

Thunder’s new jerseys to help feed the hungry

by Julian Linden
8th Jan 2019 10:55 AM

These are the stunning new jerseys that the Sydney Thunder will wear as part of a unique community partnership to help feed the homeless.

Shane Watson and Stafanie Taylor unveiled their custom-made kits exclusively to The Daily Telegraph before publicly unveiling them at Spotless Stadium on Tuesday night.

The specially designed shirts feature a range of thumb prints and include colours taken from the flags of some of the countries representing the Thunder Nation: India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Fiji and African Nations.

The community round, which sees the Thunder's WBBL team taking on the Melbourne Renegades and Watson's side facing the Brisbane Heat, was introduced to raise awareness and money for the team's community activities.

These include working with OzHarvest to raise enough money to provide 10,000 meals to the hungry, but they have already exceeded expectations by getting the count up to a staggering 13,494 meals.

More Stories

bbl08 big bash league sydney thunder t20 cricket
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Pacific Highway closed after car, motorcycle crash

    Pacific Highway closed after car, motorcycle crash

    Breaking Traffic in both directions has been impacted on the Pacific Highway following the two-vehicle collision this afternoon, with emergency services responding

    • 8th Jan 2019 12:03 PM
    $180k scammed from business

    premium_icon $180k scammed from business

    Crime An email led to a company being scammed a large amount of money

    This slice of heaven could be yours

    premium_icon This slice of heaven could be yours

    Property 100 year old church the answer to your property prayers

    How much rain fell in 2018 compared to past years

    premium_icon How much rain fell in 2018 compared to past years

    Weather RAINFALL TOTALS: Long-term figures compared to 2018.

    Local Partners