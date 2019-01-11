Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aussie teen sparks emergency at Auckland International Airport
Aussie teen sparks emergency at Auckland International Airport LPETTET
Crime

‘Stupid’ teen deported over ‘bomb’ prank

11th Jan 2019 8:30 AM

A Sydney teen who typed "I have a bomb" while on board a plane in New Zealand has been deported and will have to pay $3000.

Meke Fifita, 19, sparked an emergency response on Wednesday night after typing the phrase into an in-flight message app, according to stuff.co.nz.

The plane was on the runway at Auckland International Airport and about to take off for Sydney at the time when Mr Fifita posted the message because he thought it was "funny".

The message forced the plane to return to the gate and he was later charged with providing false information relating to the safety of the aircraft.

His lawyer Jane Northwood acknowledged her client's actions were the "grossly stupid event of the century", but said he was remorseful and distressed about what he had done.

It's estimated the joke could cost NZ taxpayers, emergency services and the airport tens of thousands of dollars.

Judge Anna Johns enforced a reparation sum of $3000.

"Anyone with half a brain would understand that this is not a funny thing to do, given the times we live in," she said in court on Thursday.

More Stories

Show More
airport prank teenager travel editors picks

Top Stories

    G'bah woman grabbed knife to protect herself

    premium_icon G'bah woman grabbed knife to protect herself

    Crime "STOP your drinking": A magistrate has issued a stern warning to a 61-year-old after an incident at a Goonellabah home.

    • 11th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    premium_icon $3m to target tick bite illnesses 'not good enough'

    News Patients and experts say more "targeted" funding is needed.

    'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    premium_icon 'Bigger than CSG': calls for deep look at water extraction

    Environment A community group has called for a broader scope to industry review

    New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    premium_icon New figures reveal value of rural land on North Coast

    News Valuer general has released new land values for LGAs

    Local Partners