Australian teen jailed for 16 years over terror plot
Australian teen jailed for 16 years over terror plot
Crime

Australian teen jailed for 16 years over terror plot

11th Dec 2018 12:30 PM
A Sydney teenager has been jailed for at least 12 years for preparing for a terrorist act.

The now 18-year-old, who was found guilty by a jury in September, has admitted he sympathised with Islamic State when he bought fixed-blade knives in 2016 but he denies a plan to use the weapons in a terror attack.

The teenager was arrested in 2016. Picture 7 News
The teenager was arrested in 2016. Picture 7 News

But Justice Geoffrey Bellew on Tuesday said his denial flew in the face of overwhelming evidence and he sentenced the teenager to 16 years in prison with a non-parole period of 12 years.

More to come

 

The teenager has been jailed for a minimum of 12 years.
The teenager has been jailed for a minimum of 12 years.
    Local Partners