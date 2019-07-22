Menu
Crime

School teacher cleared of sexual assault

by Ally Foster
22nd Jul 2019 3:19 PM

A SYDNEY teacher has been found not guilty after being charged with sexually assaulting three young girls during school hours.

Simon William Phillips, 52, broke down in court as the innocent verdict was reached, clearing him of 12 counts of aggravated indecent assault he was accused of committing against three girls aged between 11 and 12 in 2017.

Burwood Local Court Magistrate Daniel Reiss dismissed each of the charges, saying there remained a reasonable doubt as to whether Phillips had committed the crimes.

Former teacher Simon Phillips leaves Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Monday, July 22, 2019. Phillips, 52, wept in court as he was found innocent of 12 counts of aggravated indecent assault he was alleged to have committed against three girls aged between 11 and 12 in 2017. Picture: Peter Rae/AAP
The teacher was arrested at his home in Russell Lea on November 2017.

He was initially charged with 25 counts of aggravated indecent assault during his time working at Mowbray Public School.

However, more than half of those charges were withdrawn in October 2018.

When the charges came to light Phillips was barred from teaching in all NSW schools and was placed on a "not to be employed" list.

This is a common risk management action taken by the NSW Department of Education while waiting for a court decision.

