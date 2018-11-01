Swans confirm interest in Menzel

SYDNEY has confirmed its interest in delisted Geelong forward Daniel Menzel.

Menzel, who has been on holidays in the US, will return to Melbourne to lock in his playing future for 2019 and beyond.

He will undergo a medical with the Swans.

Menzel can be signed by Sydney during the delisted free agency period, which opened on Thursday.

"There's a possibility," Swans list boss Kinnear Beatson said of Menzel joining the club.

"Daniel is heading back to Melbourne soon and we'll have a medical done on him and then once we've got all the facts we'll make a decision on which way we'll go there."

Menzel was controversially cut by Geelong last week because of his lack of forward pressure but would add significant goalkicking power to a Sydney forward line that has been too reliant on superstar Lance Franklin.

The 27-year-old booted 15 goals in his first five matches this year before an injection in his groin went wrong and derailed his season. He finished the year with 27 goals from 13 games.

Menzel's manager, Adam Ramanauskas, revealed last week as many as five clubs are interested in signing the goalkicker but Carlton, St Kilda, Brisbane, Gold Coast and West Coast are among the clubs set to overlook him.

Sydney is also considering signing axed premiership Tiger Jacob Townsend and Fremantle defender Cameron Sutcliffe.

Both players have already completed medical examinations with the Swans.

"Until yesterday at 2 o'clock we weren't exactly sure who sat in the free agency basket. Now we do," Beatson told SEN.

"We can gather all the facts and work out what we want to do."

The first delisted free agency period closes on November 8, with a second window to run for a week from November 10.