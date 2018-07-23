A woman has been sentenced after accusing her victim of looking at her fiance and lashing out.

A BRITISH stablehand smashed a colleague's face in a jealous rage after she 'looked at her fiance'.

Elizabeth Hasler, 27, left her victim with a broken nose, fractured cheek and needing dental work to her damaged teeth following the furious drunken attack at The Doncaster Hotel in Kensington on March 3 after a race meeting at Royal Randwick Racecourse.

Elizabeth with her fiance Adam.

On Wednesday, a Sydney court heard Hasler and the victim - who worked together - were at a staff party, when Hasler shouted: "What the f*** are you looking at?"

According to Fairfax, Magistrate Michael Barko labelled the attack a 'drunken rage of jealousy' and sentenced her with 250 hours of community service.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports Hasler claimed the woman had been looking at her fiance, Adam, all night.

Hasler warned the victim to 'walk away or I'll knock you out' before punching her in the face.

Her partner was with Hasler to support her in court

She pleaded guilty to one count of occasioning actual bodily harm at Waverley Local Court, after the victim was left with a broken nose, severe bleeding, a fractured cheek, neck damage and a chipped tooth.

In court, Mr Barko said women should be given the same treatment as men for alcohol-fuelled violence.

Elizabeth Hasler smashed her victim’s nose, cheek and teeth.

"If I showed these facts to the general community and said it's a male (perpetrator), they would say he should go to jail," he said.

"It's about time sentences are imposed (on) females that are imposed (on) males for the same thing.

"Why can't people go out at night, have a good time and go to bed? I'm sick of violence," he said.