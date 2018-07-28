Sydney painter wins Lismore Portrait Prize

SYDNEY artist Nicole Kelly has won the Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize 2018 with an artwork depicting Indonesian artist Jumaadi called Jumaadi + Clouds + Rain.

The decision was announced earlier today by Dr Michael Brand, Director of the Art Gallery NSW, who judged the competition and adjudicated the prize at Lismore Regional Gallery.

The winning portrait is:

WINNER 2018: Jumaadi + Clouds + Rain by Nicole Kelly.

69 portraits were selected from 211 strong entries for the Hurford Hardwood Portrait Prize this year.

Nicole Kelly has a Bachelor of Fine Arts (Hons) from National Art School, Sydney, working across drawing and painting with a particular interest in the landscape genre.

She has held a number of solo exhibitions in Sydney, and has been a finalist in the Wynne Prize, the Black Swan Prize for Portraiture and the Portia Geach Memorial Award.

Ms Kelly's work is represented in the Shoalhaven City Arts collection, Moran Arts collection, Foxtel collection and private collections in Australia and England.

In 2009, Ms Kelly was awarded the Brett Whiteley Travelling Art Scholarship.

She has been awarded residencies at the AADK in Spain, Cite Internationale Des Arts, Paris, France, and Bundanon in NSW.

The artist received the Glebe Youth Art Award, the Hazelhurst Local Artist Award, the Gruner Prize and the Robert Le Gay Brereton Drawing Prize.

Ms Kelly has lectured at the National Art School and facilitated workshops in partnership with the Sydney BEAMS festival.

She also teaches at Hazelhurst Regional Gallery, Art.Est Art School and sits on the Hazelhurst Regional Gallery Exhibition Committee.

The winning portrait and the rest of the finalists will be included in an exhibition that open today at the gallery.

Now in its 8th year, the prize was originally called The Northern Rivers Portrait Prize, and it was a painting and drawing prize open to artists whose artwork depicted a person from the Northern Rivers.

It has since expanded to include portraits of any subject in any medium and is open to artists Australia wide.

The finalist works reflect this expansion and include paintings, drawings, photographs, ceramics, and video portraits.