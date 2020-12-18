Sydney outbreak worsens with 28 cases confirmed

The true scale of Sydney's northern beaches cluster is coming to light with 28 cases now linked to it.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian earlier warned the state to "brace themselves" and expect more cases.

"The number of people who were at the RSL event on December 11 and then the bowling club on Sunday were substantial and obviously they have got household contacts and contacts of theirs," she said.

The new infections broke the state's streak of no community transmission since December 3.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the NSW community would get any information about affected venues or people "as soon as I do".

"As soon as NSW Health gets that information about that venue or that someone has acquired the disease, you will get it in real time, the same time as I do," she said.

"But to avoid confusion, we will be doing one daily update at 11am on the numbers."

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has broken down the state's coronavirus cases.

The first case reported, a bus driver who transported international aircrew, had "very limited exposure in the community".

Genomic sequencing on his virus found it was US acquired.

His household contacts have tested negative again.

The Avalon cluster however has spread to a number of venues.

There are now 28 cases associated with that cluster, including one case diagnosed in Queensland.

Eight infected people attended Avalon RSL on December 11

Sixteen attended the Avalon Bowling Club on December 13

Two attended both of those venues

Two have been linked to one or either venue



Dr Kerry Chant said the spread "clearly shows we've had a significant seeding event occur, we think, on December 11".

Dr Chant said the infected people at Avalon RSL then "amplified" the spread further at Avalon Bowlo.

The genomic sequencing on the Avalon cluster showed it was from an international source but investigations were "preliminary".

Everyone who attended both venues should've already been contacted by NSW Health.

Dr Chant said the virus from the Avalon cluster was similar to a case found in a returned traveller from the US.

That traveller had completed hotel quarantine in early December before being released after 14 days.