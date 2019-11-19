Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly neglecting her five-year-old and seven-year-old sons until they were malnourished.
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly neglecting her five-year-old and seven-year-old sons until they were malnourished.
Crime

Two little boys found starving as their mother is arrested

19th Nov 2019 1:37 PM

A Sydney woman has been charged after allegedly neglecting her two sons - aged five and seven - until they were severely malnourished.

NSW Police on Monday arrested the 23-year-old woman at her Fairfield house after earlier finding the severely malnourished boys home alone, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

The children were taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead for treatment and are now in the care of NSW authorities.

The mother has been charged with abandoning or exposing a child under seven to danger or serious injury and two counts of failing to provide for a child.

She was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Tuesday.

child abuse children court crime neglect

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Active fire still burning across the landscape

        FIRE UPDATE: Active fire still burning across the landscape

        News FIREFIGHTERS are still busy at fires burning across the Northern Rivers.

        How council will make the CBD feel like a Melbourne laneway

        premium_icon How council will make the CBD feel like a Melbourne laneway

        News The aim is to create an iconic venue with pop up stalls and music

        RATES DECISION: Councillors to vote tonight

        premium_icon RATES DECISION: Councillors to vote tonight

        Council News Councillors will vote on a controversial rates hike

        HOT PROPERTY: Blocks at new residential estate going fast

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: Blocks at new residential estate going fast

        Property New estate sold 50 per cent of properties in one day