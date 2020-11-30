Menu
A man has been charged for drink-driving in Byron Bay. Picture: iSTOCK
Sydney man charged for drink-driving on Byron holiday

Liana Boss
30th Nov 2020 9:00 AM
THE act of waving his arms out the window of his vehicle is what drew one Sydney man to the attention of police early Saturday morning.

The Northern Beaches man has had his licence suspended after being allegedly caught drink-driving in Byron Bay.

Police will allege they observed a Ford Escape station wagon travelling east on Bangalow Rd in Byron Bay about 2.20am on Saturday.

"The driver has brought attention to himself by waving his arms out the window and was stopped by police," police said in a statement.

The 31-year-old was breath tested and returned a positive roadside reading.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station for a breath analysis and this returned a reading of 0.137.

He was issued a court attendance notice and is due to face Byron Bay Local Court on December 14.

