NSW Police provided a statement earlier this morning TAHLIA STEHBENS
Crime

Sydney man charged after posing as TV exec

3rd Sep 2019 10:41 AM

A SYDNEY man has been charged after he allegedly posed as a television executive and made promises of fame to a teenage girl, before harassing her family when they became suspicious.

The 50-year-old man allegedly struck up a conversation with the 17-year-old girl at a Cronulla shop on March 31 and told her he was a TV executive who was able to get her an acting role, NSW Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The man allegedly contacted the girl later that day, but became aggressive when she suggested she bring her parents to any potential meetings.

The 17-year-old's brother and father then contacted the man and demanded he stop contacting her, police said.

It's alleged that in the three days after meeting the teenager, the 50-year-old man left more than 300 threatening phone messages for her father and brother.

The man was on Monday charged with using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend and refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday.

