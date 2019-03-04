Bogut bombshell: Is Kings star headed back to NBA?

Andrew Bogut looks on during game two of the NBL semi-final series. Picture: Getty Images

The Sydney Kings would be open to Andrew Bogut playing an off-season stint in the NBA after US reports emerged that a number of franchises are set to express interest in the veteran big man.

Shams Charania, the senior lead NBA Insider for The Athletic, tweeted that a return to the NBA could be on the cards for Bogut.

Charania said multiple contenders, including Golden State and Philadelphia, are expected to express interest in the Boomers centre.

He also said Bogut would take some time to decide on his next team.

The Daily Telegraph can reveal the Kings most likely wouldn't stand in Bogut's way if he wanted to return to the NBA during the off-season.

Bogut is contracted until the end of 2020 and doesn't have an NBA out clause in his contract but it's understood the Kings would give him permission to play in America during the NBL off-season.

It's understood the Kings see a commercial benefit in their marquee man returning to the NBA.

However, the final decision will come down to Bogut.

Andrew Bogut is contracted to the Kings until the end of 2020. Picture: AAP

It's also important to note that Bogut hasn't previously discussed an off-season NBA stint with the Kings.

The former NBA champion played all 28 regular season games for the Kings.

He finished the year as the league's leading rebounder and shot blocker.

He also won Defensive Player of the Year and the league MVP awards.

Bogut has previously stated he had retired from the NBA, however an off-season stint on a championship contender may be appealing.